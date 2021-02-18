Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award opens in Morocco

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
18th February 2021

The Board of Trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar has welcomed the news that the Strait of Gibraltar Association has been licenced, by The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation (the Foundation), as an Independent Award Centre in Tangier, Morocco.

The Board is delighted that Kenneth Cardona, a veteran Award Alumni, was instrumental in sparking interest in the Award by the Association, and thereafter continued to engage with them to further the process.

The Award in Gibraltar is pleased that, following an approach in late 2019 by the Association, it was able to facilitate the contacts with, and to support it with its application, to the Foundation.

The Chairman of the Award in Gibraltar, David Dumas QC, expressed his delight at the successful outcome, and the fact that this offers a wonderful opportunity for young people, adults, and other stakeholders, in Morocco to engage in what is an internationally recognised non-formal education and learning framework. It also comes at a time when young people across the globe are suffering the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Award can offer them the opportunities to develop the skills and attributes to help them navigate the challenges they face.

Michael Pizzarello BEM, the National Director for the Award in Gibraltar, who has been working behind the scenes to assist the Association gain its licence, was very pleased that the Association could now, with the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, start to engage with young people. He looked forward to seeing the Award develop in North Africa, and stated that this start-up in Tangier could count on the advice and assistance of the Award in Gibraltar in these early days of its development.

The Board of Trustees of the Award in Gibraltar congratulates the Association, and offers its best wishes for a successful development over the years.

To learn more about the Award as a whole or to get involved please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi or visit our website at www.thedukes.gi

Most Read

Local News

With thousands vaccinated, Dr Rawal urges caution

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Local News

Caution advised as Portuguese Men O’War washed up on eastern shoreline

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Brexit

UK/EU treaty on Gib ‘complicated, but not impossible’

Mon 15th Feb, 2021

Features

Local photographer a social media hit in lockdown

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Langdon’s lockdown shadows: Stay Safe

18th February 2021

Features
Covid-19 from the eyes of a heart transplant patient

18th February 2021

Features
Want to speak up more in meetings? Here’s what a female leadership expert suggests

18th February 2021

Features
Facebook has pulled the trigger on news content — and possibly shot itself in the foot

18th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021