Thu 17th Apr, 2025

During Easter, be wary as scammers eye Gib

By Chronicle Staff
17th April 2025

As we head into the Easter break, be wary of phone and online scams: Fraudsters purporting to be from online bank Revolut may be targeting Gibraltar.

By chance, a Chronicle reporter was phoned on Thursday evening on WhatsApp from a UK mobile number by a person purporting to be from Revolut.

The reporter rang off and checked the number with the bank’s media office, where a spokesperson had a clear message.

“Revolut will never call customers without confirming with them first and then would only do so from within our secure in-app chat, so you know it's Revolut calling,” a spokesperson said.

“WhatsApp is often one of the chosen platforms for fraudsters to operate, so good to be wary.”

Earlier this month, the Gibraltar Banker’s Association launched ‘Safeguard Gibraltar’, a campaign to raise awareness of phone and online scams.

Businesses and individuals in Gibraltar lost millions last year after the Rock was targeted by sophisticated scammers who used social engineering and pressure during cold calls to eke sensitive banking information from unsuspecting victims.

According to the Royal Gibraltar Police, around £7.5m was lost to fraud in Gibraltar in 2024, including £3.4m lost within days last July.

For best practices to prevent fraud, visit: www.gba.gi

