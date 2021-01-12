Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

UK/Spain News

Dutch officials confiscate ham sandwiches from UK visitors

By Press Association
12th January 2021

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Border officials in the Netherlands have confiscated ham sandwiches and other food items from UK travellers due to post-Brexit rules.

Dutch TV network NPO filmed customs patrols explaining to arrivals that they cannot take meat or dairy products into the EU.

One driver who arrived by ferry at the Hook of Holland sea port was left bemused after being told he would lose his ham sandwiches.

The man asked whether he can “take off the meat and you leave me the bread?”

But a border guard responded: “No, everything will be confiscated. Welcome to the Brexit, sir. I’m sorry.”

New arrangements for UK travellers in the EU came into force when the Brexit transition period ended on December 31.

