Wed 22nd Oct, 2025

Sports

Dutch Youth champions prove too strong for Lincoln Red Imps Youth

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd October 2025

AZ Alkmaar 4–0 Lincoln Red Imps (UEFA Youth League, Second Round – First Leg)

Goals in the 30th minute and again two minutes into first-half injury time set AZ Alkmaar on course for victory in their home tie against Gibraltar U19 league champions Lincoln Red Imps.
Playing in the second round of the UEFA Youth League, Lincoln Red Imps faced a difficult opponent. Sitting second in their domestic youth league behind Feyenoord, AZ serve as the development base for their Dutch Eredivisie side — currently third in the senior table behind leaders Feyenoord and PSV.
Lincoln Red Imps, led by head coach Ryan Casciaro, had strengthened their squad ahead of the Youth League matches. Daniel Martinez, Jaxsen Ramirez, Lucas Hill de Oliveira, Kaion Drakes, and Omara Azaliah all earned call-ups to the travelling squad.
Kaleem Smith also made the trip despite being ineligible to play. The young defender was rewarded for his impressive U18 performances and consistent involvement in first-team training sessions.
Playing at the AZ Alkmaar Training Centre, Lincoln Red Imps faced a strong host side that registered 18 attempts at goal in the first half alone. Goalkeeper Ryan Smith made seven saves, with AZ also striking the woodwork twice before the interval.
Already two goals down at half-time, it was an uphill battle for the Gibraltar youth champions, who had already surpassed expectations by reaching the second round of the competition.
AZ scored their third goal in the 48th minute, just three minutes into the second half, and added a fourth shortly after through a penalty conceded by youngster Jayvan Garro. Two quick yellow cards compounded Lincoln’s difficulties as they continued to fend off pressure from the Dutch side.
Preparation for the fixture had been far from ideal, with Lincoln’s youth squad only managing two hours of training at Europa Sports Complex in the two weeks prior to departure. Despite their confidence heading into the tie, the match against AZ Alkmaar was always expected to be a steep learning experience.
AZ finished with over 30 attempts at goal, but Lincoln Red Imps kept their composure, holding firm to prevent further damage despite being 4–0 down and enduring over 15 minutes of added time. Their second leg at Europa Point is now likely to mark their exit from the competition.

Travelling Squad

Goalkeepers: Ryan Smith, Lucas Becerra, Jesse Robba
Defenders: Jayvan Garro, Alexander Collado, Kaion Drakes, Kevan Buckley, Daniel Martinez, Owain Penfold
Midfielders: Lee Chipolina, Javan Peacock, Karim Bousselham, Stefan Desoiza, Lewis Mifsud, Leon Ramirez, Jaxsen Ramirez, Theo Montovio, Omara Azaliah
Strikers: Jathan Duarte, Jonathan Rowbottom, Anthony Avellano, Alex Latin, Lucas Hill de Oliveira

