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Sun 26th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Mixed results for SOG in day two of Small Nations Bocce Tournament

By Guest Contributor
26th April 2026

The second day of the Small Nations Bocce Tournament in Liechtenstein on Saturday was more mixed for team Special Olympics Gibraltar who started with tough games for all their 4 teams leading to losses against the Faroe Isles, Luxembourg and two Iceland teams. However, things changed when the two Gibraltar representations in the top division played each other, a tight match which was won by 8 - 5 points by the mixed Gibraltar/Luxembourg double featuring Dominic Hemmi. This was followed by a win for Miguel Rubio and Francis Avellano by 6 points to 3, and a similar win after lunch for Marvin and Dorian Zammit against Malta. The day was rounded off by a second win for Miguel and Francis by 6 - 5 and a first win of the day for Julian de las Heras and Frederick Barker, against Iceland, 8 - 6. That concluded the round robin divisional games with the final, medal games taking place on Sunday morning followed by the closing ceremony and departure of the teams on Sunday afternoon. There was a gala dinner and party for the athletes on Saturday evening, attended by Princess Nora of Liechtenstein, which was enjoyed by all. Team Gibraltar arrive back on the Rock Monday evening.

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