Haven Insurance opens new Gibraltar office after £200,000 investment

Haven Insurance has opened a new office in Gibraltar following an investment of more than £200,000.

The company, part of the Acorn Group, marked the move on April 24 with a ceremony attended by the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham.

The new office is around 70% larger than Haven’s previous premises and will provide additional capacity as the business expands its team.

Haven currently has more than 20 employees in Gibraltar, where it has been based since 2002.

Colin Thompson, Chief Operating Officer of Haven Insurance, said: “This move marks an important milestone for the business and reinforces our long‑term commitment to Gibraltar, where the company has been based since 2002.”

“Haven Insurance, which is part of the Acorn Group, the UK’s largest non-standard insurer, plays an essential strategic role in the underwriting and risk management process.”

“This investment in a new office creates a more modern and inclusive working environment for our team, and provides the additional capacity we need as the business continues to grow and expand.”