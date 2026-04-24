Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Haven Insurance opens new Gibraltar office after £200,000 investment

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2026

Haven Insurance has opened a new office in Gibraltar following an investment of more than £200,000.

The company, part of the Acorn Group, marked the move on April 24 with a ceremony attended by the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham.

The new office is around 70% larger than Haven’s previous premises and will provide additional capacity as the business expands its team.

Haven currently has more than 20 employees in Gibraltar, where it has been based since 2002.

Colin Thompson, Chief Operating Officer of Haven Insurance, said: “This move marks an important milestone for the business and reinforces our long‑term commitment to Gibraltar, where the company has been based since 2002.”

“Haven Insurance, which is part of the Acorn Group, the UK’s largest non-standard insurer, plays an essential strategic role in the underwriting and risk management process.”

“This investment in a new office creates a more modern and inclusive working environment for our team, and provides the additional capacity we need as the business continues to grow and expand.”

Most Read

Local News

DPC allows trial for nighttime Eastside marine works

Thu 23rd Apr, 2026

Brexit

Negotiation over, 'it’s now about implementation', CM says after Madrid bilateral with Albares

Wed 22nd Apr, 2026

Local News

DPC to consider Eastside request for 24-hour working on coastal protection scheme

Wed 22nd Apr, 2026

Local News

Monkeys learn to swallow soil so they can keep eating junk food – research 

Wed 22nd Apr, 2026

Brexit

Albares visits border and says treaty will benefit communities on both sides 

Thu 23rd Apr, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Youth clubs to be refurbished following funding from Peter J. Isola Foundation

24th April 2026

Local News
Community planting days planned for biodiversity celebrations

24th April 2026

Local News
Electric Upper Town buses set for trial run

24th April 2026

Local News
Business groups urge greater clarity and support ahead of treaty implementation 

24th April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026