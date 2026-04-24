GTTA to host Lithuania and Spain

Gibraltar Table Tennis association will be hosting both Lithuania and Spain in one of their first internationals on home soil since the Island Games.

The singles events will be taking place at the Bayside Sports Complex on Thursday April 29 as from 5pm with the team events Saturday May 2 as from 10am.

A chance for Gibraltar table tennis players to come up against international opposition as the sport continues to grow since its revival just a couple years ahead of the 2019 Island Games.