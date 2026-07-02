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Thu 2nd Jul, 2026

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Dyslexia awareness at heart of 2026 Autumn Cultural Programme bookmark competition

By Chronicle Staff
2nd July 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services has launched a bookmark competition as part of the 2026 Autumn Cultural Programme, inviting adults and children to create designs inspired by this year's theme, Different Minds, Brilliant Minds. 

Organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar, the competition celebrates the different ways people think, learn and see the world. 

The theme highlights the value of dyslexic thinking, describing it as bringing creativity, imagination and new perspectives that help solve problems in innovative ways. It also encourages greater understanding of different ways of thinking and promotes inclusion by recognising the strengths that everyone can bring. 

The competition is open to Gibraltar residents, with participants permitted to submit up to three original bookmark designs. 

Entries will be judged across four categories: School Years three to six, School Years seven to 10, School Years 11 to 13, and an adult category for those aged 18 and over. 

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy, while the winner in each category will receive £100 and a trophy. 

The winning bookmark will also be presented to everyone attending this year's Gibraltar Literary Festival. 

Entry forms and competition rules are available online at www.culture.gi/forms or from the reception at the John Mackintosh Hall. 

Completed entry forms and bookmarks can be submitted by email to info@culture.gi or delivered to the John Mackintosh Hall reception. 

The closing date for entries is Friday, October 9, 2026. 

Further information is available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department by email at info@culture.gi or by telephone on 20067236. 

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