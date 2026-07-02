International Gibraltar Lions Club donates £20,000 to 26 local charities

The International Gibraltar Lions Club has presented £20,000 in donations to support the work of 26 local charities, groups and associations during a ceremony at the Mayor's Parlour.

The funds were distributed among 26 organisations working across a range of community, health and charitable causes in Gibraltar.

The President of the International Gibraltar Lions Club, Manuel Olivera, said the achievement had only been possible thanks to the support of the local community and sponsors.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the incredible support of our local community and sponsors, who generously supported our fundraising events throughout the year."

"These donations represent hope, relief, and progress for the many people and causes they will benefit."

Mr Olivera also thanked members of the club for their hard work, dedication and commitment throughout the past year.

He extended his gratitude to the Mayor for hosting the presentation at the Mayor's Parlour and thanked everyone who had contributed, volunteered, sponsored and supported the club's fundraising efforts.

The organisations receiving donations this year were Special Olympics Gibraltar, Alzheimer's and Dementia Society, Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar, Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, Lions International Disaster Fund, Pancreatic Awareness Gibraltar, Clubhouse Gibraltar, Action4Schools (Hernia Operations) and CareLink Gibraltar Baby Bank.

Other donated were to TBS Teddy Bear Children's Charity, Gibraltar Cardiac Association, Women in Need, Father Charlie's Soup Kitchen, St John Ambulance, Supported Needs Action Group, Cavalcade Association Gibraltar, Help Me Africa, Generous Hearts, Smile Train, SightSavers UK, Alabaré Supporting People, Down's Syndrome Support Group, Little Smiles Charity, Friends of Calpe House and Gibraltar College.