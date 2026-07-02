Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

International Gibraltar Lions Club donates £20,000 to 26 local charities

International Gibraltar Lions Club, presenting cheques at the Mayor’s Parlour./ JOHNNY BUGEJA

By Chronicle Staff
2nd July 2026

The International Gibraltar Lions Club has presented £20,000 in donations to support the work of 26 local charities, groups and associations during a ceremony at the Mayor's Parlour. 

The funds were distributed among 26 organisations working across a range of community, health and charitable causes in Gibraltar. 

The President of the International Gibraltar Lions Club, Manuel Olivera, said the achievement had only been possible thanks to the support of the local community and sponsors. 

"This achievement would not have been possible without the incredible support of our local community and sponsors, who generously supported our fundraising events throughout the year." 

"These donations represent hope, relief, and progress for the many people and causes they will benefit." 

Mr Olivera also thanked members of the club for their hard work, dedication and commitment throughout the past year. 

He extended his gratitude to the Mayor for hosting the presentation at the Mayor's Parlour and thanked everyone who had contributed, volunteered, sponsored and supported the club's fundraising efforts. 

The organisations receiving donations this year were Special Olympics Gibraltar, Alzheimer's and Dementia Society, Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar, Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, Lions International Disaster Fund, Pancreatic Awareness Gibraltar, Clubhouse Gibraltar, Action4Schools (Hernia Operations) and CareLink Gibraltar Baby Bank.

Other donated were to TBS Teddy Bear Children's Charity, Gibraltar Cardiac Association, Women in Need, Father Charlie's Soup Kitchen, St John Ambulance, Supported Needs Action Group, Cavalcade Association Gibraltar, Help Me Africa, Generous Hearts, Smile Train, SightSavers UK, Alabaré Supporting People, Down's Syndrome Support Group, Little Smiles Charity, Friends of Calpe House and Gibraltar College. 

Most Read

Local News

Border plans take shape as Govt highlights new security measures

Wed 1st Jul, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltar’s ‘long overdue’ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Peter Montegriffo steps down as GibSams chair as Julian Santos takes over

Wed 1st Jul, 2026

Brexit

EU completes formal adoption of treaty and clears way for signing

Wed 1st Jul, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Dyslexia awareness at heart of 2026 Autumn Cultural Programme bookmark competition

2nd July 2026

Local News
Peter Montegriffo steps down as GibSams chair as Julian Santos takes over

1st July 2026

Local News
Border plans take shape as Govt highlights new security measures

1st July 2026

Local News
Ex-police officer’s appeal on data protection conviction dismissed

1st July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026