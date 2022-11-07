Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

E-M-Power Challenge raises nearly £81,000, and counting

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2022

Gibraltarian wheelchair user Eric Rowbottom is just £19,000 short of his target to raise £100,000 for the Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) and the GBC Open Day Fund.

Mr Rowbottom, 59, completed a gruelling nine-hour challenge last month, dragging himself up the length of Mediterranean Steps and inspiring a community with his positivity and determination.

His core goal was to raise awareness of the challenges faced by many disabled people in the community, while proving too that physical disability is no barrier.

But he and the team behind the ‘Eric-Med Steps-Power’ (E-M-Power) challenge announced they had also managed to raise the remarkable sum of £80,870 as of October 31.

Mr Rowbottom said the money was still coming in and that another announcement would follow in the coming days.

Mediterranean Steps is challenging for most people. It takes the walker from Jews’ Gate on the southern end of the Nature Reserve at 180m above sea level, up towards O’Hara’s Battery at 419m, close to the summit of the Rock.

The steep, rugged, narrow pathway with some 900+ steps to climb to the top of the Rock, the picturesque views of the eastern side of the Rock have made it a favourite for many.

But for Mr Rowbottom, who has used a wheelchair since he contracted polio at age eight, it had been one of those seemingly impossible dreams until he completed the challenge last month.

Most Read

Local News

Police appeal for help after cruise passenger goes missing

Sun 6th Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

The military elephant in the room

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Local News

Britain agrees to sovereignty talks with Mauritius over Chagos Islands

Thu 3rd Nov, 2022

Sports

Futsal produces the dramas as two top four faced defeat

Sun 6th Nov, 2022

Local News

Three police forces team up for Project Servator on Main Street

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK must keep focus on treaty negotiation – Sir Bob Neill

7th November 2022

Local News
GFSC campaign focuses on protecting senior citizens from scams

7th November 2022

Local News
GBC takes audience survey online

7th November 2022

Local News
Young writer launches ‘Into Dark Shadows’ novella

7th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022