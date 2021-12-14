Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

E-scooters banned from London transport over fire fears

By Press Association
14th December 2021

By Luke O'Reilly, PA

E-scooters have been banned from all London transport amid fire concerns.

It comes after an e-scooter burst into flames on the Tube at Parsons Green station last month.

A review into e-scooters by Transport for London (TfL) found that defective lithium batteries could cause e-scooters to catch fire.

TfL warned that a fire in an enclosed area like a bus or the Tube could lead to “significant harm” to passengers and staff.

“This review has found that the incidents that occurred were caused by defective lithium-ion batteries which ruptured without warning”, TfL said in a statement.

“This led to fires that caused toxic smoke to be released.

“TfL consider that if this were to happen again and fires occurred in an enclosed area like a Tube train or a bus, there could be significant harm to both customers and staff, as well as secondary injuries from customers trying to escape the area.”

The ban applies to all TfL services, including tubes, buses and trams.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) also backed the ban, saying that it had been called out to fight more than 50 fires involving e-scooters and e-bikes in 2021.

“This year, firefighters have attended more than 50 fires involving e-scooters and e-bikes – which is double the total amount seen in 2020”, the LFB said in a statement.

Last month it was revealed that 131 pedestrians in Britain had been injured by e-scooters over the previous 12 months.

Thirty-seven of the casualties suffered injuries described by the Department for Transport as “serious”.

Other road users injured in e-scooter collisions in the year ending June include 36 cyclists and 32 vehicle occupants.

Fourteen casualties were aged 70 and above, while 17 were between 60 and 69.

Twenty-one children under 10 were injured.

The figures also show that three e-scooter users were killed in crashes, while a further 729 were injured.

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

RGP confirms missing 11-year old girl has been found

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Local News

Insurance required for e-scooters as legislation set to be published

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Local News

CM echoes Johnson’s message to ‘get boosted now’ as concern mounts over Omicron variant

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Local News

Basque police union backs GPF over fatal collision

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK ‘faces worsening food supply chain crisis’ without Government action

14th December 2021

UK/Spain News
Plan B will enable people to enjoy Christmas with loved ones – Raab

14th December 2021

UK/Spain News
Government will ‘throw everything at’ Covid booster programme, says Javid

13th December 2021

UK/Spain News
New travel rules are ‘disproportionate’, say UK airlines

13th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021