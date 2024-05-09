EA visits St Anne’s School

Officers from the Environmental Agency were recently invited to conduct talks for Year 3 children at St Anne’s Upper Primary School as part of their “Tides are Changing” Project Based Learning Unit.

A power point presentation was given at the school highlighting the Agency’s work with regards to Waste Management and Water Quality in Gibraltar.

This was followed by an on-site workshop carried out at Eastern Beach where the children were shown how bathing water samples are taken and allowed to take samples for themselves.

Which proved to be an enjoyable experience both for the children and for Environmental Agency staff who are always eager to assist in this type of initiative.