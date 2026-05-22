Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Eagles put eight past Swedish side in Eurohockey

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd May 2026

Following their 5-2 defeat to hosts Pomorzanin the previous day, Eagles faced Swedish side Valhalla Landhockey Club, who themselves had suffered a heavy defeat after conceding nine goals against Welsh side Swansea.

For Eagles this was a must-win match if they were to challenge for a place in the crossovers. Anything other than victory would ultimately keep them out.

The first quarter looked as if Eagles were not going to find much luck. However, heading into the final minute of the opening quarter, Julian Lopez struck twice to send Eagles into a two-goal lead at the first interval.

Lopez, wearing the captain’s armband, was leading by example.

Once again in the second quarter, Eagles’ timing could not have been more crucial as they scored their third goal in the 30th minute of the match, Dion Durante ensuring a penalty corner was taken advantage of.

Eagles went into the halftime break with a three-goal advantage as they sought their first win.

Craig Bossano-Anes added a fourth in the 35th minute as Eagles started to run away with the victory, with still a final quarter to play.

With ten minutes left to play, Julian Hernandez made it five, in many ways brushing aside the previous day’s defeat and providing the type of signal to their next opponents that they were ready to challenge for that crossover play-off spot.

A sixth goal came in the 53rd minute through EuroHockey debutant Liam Lakhila. This was quickly followed by a seventh from captain Julian Lopez as he completed his hat-trick through a penalty corner.

Eagles were not leaving anything to chance and added an eighth goal through Craig Bossano-Anes, his second of the match, with just two minutes left on the clock.

Eagles had demolished the Swedish side and came within one goal of equalling Swansea’s scoreline against the same opponents, cancelling out the goal difference the Welsh side had gained the previous day.

The scoreline capped what was a good day in Poland for Eagles.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

For Spain, Gibraltar will soon no longer be a tax haven

Thu 21st May, 2026

Local News

Standby system for jurors after conflicts force five trial adjournments 

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Bathing Pavilion to open on May 30 after storm damage repairs

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Team Gibraltar announced for Commonwealth Games

22nd May 2026

Sports
Grammarians secure second win to head to crossovers

22nd May 2026

Sports
Welsh side Penarth beat Europa in Eurohockey Challenge I

22nd May 2026

Sports
Lima says Gib sports must balance desire for international success with athlete development

22nd May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026