Eagles put eight past Swedish side in Eurohockey

Following their 5-2 defeat to hosts Pomorzanin the previous day, Eagles faced Swedish side Valhalla Landhockey Club, who themselves had suffered a heavy defeat after conceding nine goals against Welsh side Swansea.

For Eagles this was a must-win match if they were to challenge for a place in the crossovers. Anything other than victory would ultimately keep them out.

The first quarter looked as if Eagles were not going to find much luck. However, heading into the final minute of the opening quarter, Julian Lopez struck twice to send Eagles into a two-goal lead at the first interval.

Lopez, wearing the captain’s armband, was leading by example.

Once again in the second quarter, Eagles’ timing could not have been more crucial as they scored their third goal in the 30th minute of the match, Dion Durante ensuring a penalty corner was taken advantage of.

Eagles went into the halftime break with a three-goal advantage as they sought their first win.

Craig Bossano-Anes added a fourth in the 35th minute as Eagles started to run away with the victory, with still a final quarter to play.

With ten minutes left to play, Julian Hernandez made it five, in many ways brushing aside the previous day’s defeat and providing the type of signal to their next opponents that they were ready to challenge for that crossover play-off spot.

A sixth goal came in the 53rd minute through EuroHockey debutant Liam Lakhila. This was quickly followed by a seventh from captain Julian Lopez as he completed his hat-trick through a penalty corner.

Eagles were not leaving anything to chance and added an eighth goal through Craig Bossano-Anes, his second of the match, with just two minutes left on the clock.

Eagles had demolished the Swedish side and came within one goal of equalling Swansea’s scoreline against the same opponents, cancelling out the goal difference the Welsh side had gained the previous day.

The scoreline capped what was a good day in Poland for Eagles.