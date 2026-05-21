Eagles defeated by Polish hosts

Eagles faced tough opponents in the first of their Pool A group matches in the EuroHockey Men’s Challenge II tournament.

With Grammarians having won their first match in Pool B earlier in the day, all eyes were now on Eagles to see if they could do the same.

Polish hosts KS Pomorzanin Torun, however, had other ideas. Playing on home soil, the hosts took the lead after nine minutes through a field goal by Kunklewski.

Eagles had to wait until the second quarter before striking back, with Robert Guiling equalising.

A penalty stroke in the 31st minute, however, saw the Polish side retake the lead once again.

Two goals in quick succession in the 41st and 42nd minutes saw Torun begin to open a significant gap as time was running out for Eagles to respond.

Dion Durante struck for Eagles to reduce the deficit to two goals.

It was, however, not enough as Kunklewski added his second goal to put the hosts 5-2 ahead with 58 minutes played.

Pomorzanin Torun took the points and inflicted the first defeat of the tournament on Eagles.