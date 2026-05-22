Welsh side Penarth beat Europa in Eurohockey Challenge I

It was a Wales versus Gibraltar start to the EuroHockey Women’s Challenge I tournament in Poland this Friday, as Europa, the Gibraltar women’s league champions, faced Penarth.

The latter fielded a squad which included a handful of players who had played within the ranks of both Cardiff University and Swansea, two other strong Welsh clubs that have frequently competed in EuroHockey competitions.

The Gibraltar side presented what is now becoming a well-established team, with six players holding 13 caps in EuroHockey competitions, making them an experienced side at this level. The fact that the team has only seen minor tweaks to its squad since first forming added to the optimism that they could present a strong challenge for promotion in what was always expected to be a tough tournament.

It was not the best of starts for Europa as they conceded a field goal from Bushnell within the first four minutes of play, an immediate reminder of the level they were competing at.

Penarth added a second through Amy Burton just a minute into the second quarter to extend their lead, a scoreline they took into half-time.

The third quarter saw no goals from either side, leaving Europa with just 15 minutes to mount a comeback. Penarth already led the penalty corner count by a 3-1 margin, although both their goals had come through field play.

As the clock ticked away, Europa were dealt a further blow with Penarth adding their third goal to the tally. Carys Gordon scored a third field goal with just ten minutes left on the clock, before Penarth added another chance through a penalty corner.

Although expectations had been low prior to the pool matches, with officials pointing to the strength of the opposition, Europa had entered the tournament optimistic they could provide tough opposition.

However, unable to break through and stamp their mark on the game, Europa walked away scoreless after conceding three, making this far from the start to the pool matches they had hoped for.

Penarth proved themselves strong contenders to finish top of the pool table.