Eagles win EuroHockey Challenge II crossover final against Grammarians

After a season in which Grammarians and Eagles had gone head-to-head five times, with a final-day victory giving Grammarians the league title, it was somewhat ironic that the two sides would face each other again in Poland in the crossover finals of the EuroHockey Challenge II tournament.

With both Gibraltar clubs playing each other, the promotion spot to Challenge I was assured regardless of the result. Gibraltar’s league champions, Grammarians, were already destined to play in the competition next year.

The crossover final therefore became more of a bragging rights encounter between the two Gibraltar clubs.

Grammarians, unbeaten on their run to the final and having topped their group, were the favourites on paper. Eagles, meanwhile, had scraped through on goal difference after finishing runners-up in their group.

On neutral ground, and with a season behind them that had seen the two sides draw three of their five meetings, this was always going to prove a close encounter between two teams who knew each other well and shared a historic rivalry that even playing away from Gibraltar could not diminish.

The Gibraltar hockey showcase match lived up to expectations, with Leigh Dobinson opening the scoring for Eagles after five minutes of play.

Grammarians managed to level just a minute before the first interval through Ethan Balban, ensuring that two of Gibraltar’s up-and-coming young players had already put their names on the scoresheet.

Grammarians then took the lead through Jacob Read in the 21st minute.

Yet the response was one that surprised few, as Axel Villa levelled just before half-time, continuing the momentum he had shown throughout much of the season.

John Hernandez added Eagles’ third goal in the 35th minute to give them the advantage before the final interval.

Grammarians had to wait until the 52nd minute to level once again. Just as the match looked to be heading for another draw between the two sides, Leigh Dobinson proved the difference-maker as he struck Eagles’ winning goal to spark the celebrations.

Eagles claimed victory in the crossover final, but it will be Grammarians celebrating promotion to Challenge I after earning the league title in Gibraltar earlier this spring.