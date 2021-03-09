Earth Hour 2021: Gibraltar in a New Light

As Gibraltar is set to mark Earth Hour 2021 on Saturday March 27 people are being asked to imagine a brighter, positive and sustainable future for Gibraltar and for individuals, families, groups and organisations to post short videoclips online which capture their vision for Gibraltar in 2030.

Over the years, to mark the campaign, lights have been switched off at the Moorish Castle and the North Face, in support of action for climate change and sustainable development. Amidst the current global circumstances this year, the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations is encouraging the Gibraltarian community to see Gibraltar’s future in a new light.

As well as joining the symbolic action of switching off lights, it is asking the community to imagine a brighter, positive, and sustainable future for Gibraltar.

The campaign is being launched in partnership with Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Mayor, John Goncalves, with several videoclips becoming available/ being launched during the course of this week.

Those who wish to form part of the campaign are asked to construct their 2030 vision for Gibraltar and to capture it in a preferred medium. This could take the form of a poem, drawing, Lego model, sculpture, music piece, a TikTok video or any other creative medium. Individuals, families and groups are also being asked to share their vision via a short videoclip explaining its components. The video should last no longer than one minute and should end with “How do you see Gibraltar in 2030?... For us and for future generations.”

These may be posted on Twitter or Facebook between March 8 and 27. The hashtags of #earthhour, #sustainablegibraltar and #Today4Tomorrow can also be included.

If posting on Twitter, people are asked to tag @FutureGibraltar.

The Commissioner, Prof Daniella Tilbury, formed part of the WWF Australia Board and the team that established the movement in Sydney in 2007. Since then, Earth Hour has become the world’s largest grassroots effort for the environment, engaging millions of people in 2 more than 190 countries and territories. You can learn about the initiative at https://www.earthhour.org/new-in-2021.

To watch last year’s contributions visit https://www.futuregenerations.gi. Contributions received this year will be uploaded here. A selection of submissions will form part of an exhibition to be hosted by Gibraltar Cultural Services in May 2021. For more information contact OCSD@gibraltar.gov.gi.