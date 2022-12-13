Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

East side sewage works up before DPC on Thursday

By Eyleen Gomez
13th December 2022

The final Development and Planning Commission meeting for the year will debate the Government’s plans for the proposed Eastside Sewage Transfer Scheme.

Also being discussed this Thursday, via video link and live on the Government’s YouTube channel, are the retrospective application for the removal of windows and the installation of glass curtains at 50 Ragged Staff Wharf, Queensway Quay.

The proposed community masterplan for the development of external rear garden areas at Atlas Views, Naval Hospital Hill.

And, the retrospective application for refurbishment of Vault 10, Chatham Counterguard.

