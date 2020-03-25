Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

easyJet cancel flight to and from Manchester today

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2020

Further disruptions to air travellers as easyJet cancels its Manchester flight to Gibraltar today.

The airline announced last Friday that it would be grounding the majority of its fleet from Tuesday of this week onwards due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement released last week the company said the move follows the country lockdown, travel restrictions and changes to travel advice across its network.

“We will continue to review our flight schedule in line with demand on a weekly basis,” a company representative told the Chronicle.

