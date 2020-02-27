EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

An easyJet flight from Gibraltar to Manchester was diverted to Barcelona after two crew members reported feeling unwell.

A crew member was taken to hospital, with the other remaining onboard as the flight continued its journey to Manchester.

A passenger onboard the flight told the Chronicle medical personnel boarded the flight wearing masks and a white protective suit.

She added an ambulance and fire services attended the scene, and the incident sparked concerns with passengers.

“We can confirm EZY1965 from Gibraltar to Manchester diverted to Barcelona Airport due to two crew members feeling unwell during the flight," an easyJet spokesman told the Chronicle.

“Medical services attended the aircraft on arrival at Barcelona and one crew member has been taken to hospital as a precaution and the other crew member has remained onboard. The flight has departed for Manchester.”

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”

The service to Manchester resumed after an hour and a half delay.