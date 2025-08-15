EasyJet Gibraltar flight delayed after aircraft wing collision at Manchester Airport

An easyJet flight bound for the Rock was one of two planes that clipped wings at Manchester airport this morning.

The other was a flight to Paris Charles De Gaulle airport.

“easyJet can confirm that the wing tips of two aircraft came into contact whilst taxiing to the runway at Manchester Airport this morning,” a spokesperson for the airline told the Chronicle.

"The aircraft returned to stand to disembark customers who have been provided with refreshment vouchers whilst replacement aircraft are arranged to operate the flights.”

Airport officials briefly closed the runway while the aircraft were examined.

“An immediate investigation has been launched to understand what happened. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority,” the spokesperson added.

It also apologised to customers for the delay to their flights. Stating that “the safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”