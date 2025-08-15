Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

EasyJet Gibraltar flight delayed after aircraft wing collision at Manchester Airport

Stock image of easyJet at Gibraltar International Airport. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
15th August 2025

An easyJet flight bound for the Rock was one of two planes that clipped wings at Manchester airport this morning.

The other was a flight to Paris Charles De Gaulle airport.

“easyJet can confirm that the wing tips of two aircraft came into contact whilst taxiing to the runway at Manchester Airport this morning,” a spokesperson for the airline told the Chronicle.

"The aircraft returned to stand to disembark customers who have been provided with refreshment vouchers whilst replacement aircraft are arranged to operate the flights.”

Airport officials briefly closed the runway while the aircraft were examined.

“An immediate investigation has been launched to understand what happened. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority,” the spokesperson added.

It also apologised to customers for the delay to their flights. Stating that “the safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”

Most Read

Local News

First fully coeducational cohort receives A Level results

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps qualify to Europa League play-off after beating Noah on penalties

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Local News

For Bayside and Westside, maximising students’ potential trumps focus on grades

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Local News

Prior Park head teacher highlights opportunities over grades in celebrating student success

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Local News

Vocational courses at Gibraltar College open new routes to higher education

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Vocational courses at Gibraltar College open new routes to higher education

14th August 2025

Local News
For Bayside and Westside, maximising students’ potential trumps focus on grades

14th August 2025

Local News
Prior Park head teacher highlights opportunities over grades in celebrating student success

14th August 2025

Local News
National Day celebrations to begin with Moorish Castle illumination and Gibraltar Fair

14th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025