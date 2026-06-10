Border agencies receive new fleet of vehicles ahead of treaty rollout

The Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs and the Borders and Coastguard Agency have received 12 new service vehicles as part of the Government's border package to enhance Gibraltar's security infrastructure ahead of the implementation of the treaty.

The 4x4 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles form part of the wider security investment announced by the Government in April 2026 ahead of Treaty implementation together with an extensive new CCTV, vehicle automatic number plate recognition, and facial recognition network, upgraded border security IT management systems; security-grade frontier lighting and the new Joint Agency Facility.

The Government said the fleet represents a significant and sustained upgrade to Gibraltar's operational security capability.

“When I made this commitment in April, I was clear that we would deliver,” Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said.

“These vehicles are now in service with the officers who will use them, dedicated to securing the frontier area north of the runway as we move towards Treaty implementation.”

“The land border and the area surrounding it will be among the most important and sensitive locations in Gibraltar in the months ahead. I want to ensure that our agencies have everything they need to maintain security and control in that area, and these vehicles are a key part of that.”

“Our agencies are better equipped, better resourced and better prepared than ever before. The people of Gibraltar can be confident that their security is in good hands.”

The 12 vehicles have been allocated across all three front-line agencies and will be dedicated to security operations in the frontier area north of the runway.

They will support a range of duties including border patrol, rapid response and inter-agency operations in the area immediately surrounding Gibraltar's land border.

“The frontier area north of the runway is one of the most operationally significant locations in Gibraltar, and having a fleet of purpose-allocated vehicles dedicated to that area is a meaningful step forward,” Owain Richards, Commissioner of Police, said.

“These 4x4s will support our officers in delivering the high standard of policing that the people of Gibraltar expect and deserve, right at the frontier where it matters most."

The Government said the introduction of these vehicles reflects its commitment in ensuring that the officers responsible for keeping Gibraltar safe have the tools, mobility and resilience the job demands.

"These vehicles are a real boost to our operational capacity in the frontier area,” Collector of Customs, John Payas said.

“Our officers working north of the runway face a demanding and varied range of duties, and having a modern, capable fleet dedicated to that area makes a genuine difference to how effectively we can do our job. We are grateful to the Government for this investment.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency, Aaron Chipol, added that these vehicles significantly enhance their ability to respond quickly in the frontier area north of the runway.

“Whether supporting operations along the border perimeter or responding rapidly to incidents at the frontier itself, having a dedicated, modern fleet in that area gives our officers the tools to do their job effectively,” Mr Chipol said.

“They will be in active deployment from day one."