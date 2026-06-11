Anonymous tipoffs sparked police investigation into former teacher, court hears
The Royal Gibraltar Police investigation into a former teacher and Scout leader accused of sexual offences against children began after two charities received anonymous tipoffs about his alleged behaviour, the Supreme Court heard on Wednesday. The information was sent anonymously in three emails - two to Childline, one to Gibsams – that were then provided by the charities...
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