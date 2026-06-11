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Thu 11th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Anonymous tipoffs sparked police investigation into former teacher, court hears  

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
11th June 2026

The Royal Gibraltar Police investigation into a former teacher and Scout leader accused of sexual offences against children began after two charities received anonymous tipoffs about his alleged behaviour, the Supreme Court heard on Wednesday.  The information was sent anonymously in three emails - two to Childline, one to Gibsams – that were then provided by the charities...

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