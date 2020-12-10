Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

EasyJet launches home delivery service to keep cabin crew ‘match fit’

Matt Alexander

By Press Association
10th December 2020

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

EasyJet is trialling an at-home trolley service amid the collapse in demand for air travel.

The airline will serve complimentary drinks and snacks to London residents, with recipients asked to make a donation to the charity Age UK.

The Luton-based carrier said the scheme is the first of its kind in the world and will help “keep the cabin crew match fit” until flight numbers recover.

Gin and tonic, Prosecco, nuts and olives are among the refreshments available.

The trial takes place on December 17 and 18 in partnership with delivery firm Deliveroo.

EasyJet director of cabin services Tina Milton said: “Our cabin crew have really missed doing what they love to do best, serving our customers.

“This trial gives us a great opportunity to bring easyJet to customers’ doors with our trolley delivery service.

“For now we will focus on ensuring our service remains as good on the ground as it does in the air and we look forward to welcoming everyone back on board in 2021.”

EasyJet is operating around a fifth of planned flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Our cabin crew provide a fantastic service for our customers in the air but while they are not flying as much we have the ideal opportunity to provide our famous inflight service on the ground.

“Through this trial I’m pleased to see that our crew are able to deliver a bit of holiday cheer to homes this Christmas.”

Natasha Graydon of Deliveroo said the firm is “delighted to be working with easyJet to recreate some of that holiday magic at home”.

Visit deliveroo.co.uk/cuisines/easyjet-drinks-trolley to make a booking.

Most Read

Local News

Covid vaccines delayed to mid-January, but over 70,000 doses now expected

Wed 9th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Notre Dame School sees 244 pupils and staff self-isolate

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Britain’s first fifth century mosaic discovered at Roman villa

10th December 2020

UK/Spain News
UK grandfather tells lifeboat crew ‘I owe you everything’, 50 years after rescue

10th December 2020

UK/Spain News
‘Light in darkness’: UK Jewish community adapts for pandemic-hit Hanukkah

10th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Britons ‘to face curbs on travel to EU countries’ after Brexit transition period

10th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020