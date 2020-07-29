EasyJet to resume flights from Bristol next month

The Gibraltar Government has announced that EasyJet are resuming their flights from Bristol to Gibraltar as from Sunday, August 2.

Flights were suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown, with Manchester and London flights recently reinstated.

According to the easyJet website, the Gibraltar - Bristol route will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“I’m delighted to see the return of flights from Bristol to the Rock and it is encouraging to see that easyJet are steadily resuming their schedules to Gibraltar," said the Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani.

"Connections with the SouthWest region of the UK have grown steadily over the last few years and I know that many of our visitors and Gibraltarians will welcome this.”