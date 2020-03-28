Eat and Chat reaches out to homeless

Lee Eccles and his family at Eat and Chat café in the ICC are providing homeless people with warm nourishing food during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr Eccles is preparing over 15 meals a day for these individuals, who he knows well, and handing them out from his café during the afternoon.

He aims to continue to provide whatever food is needed be it breakfast or lunch for the homeless people during this period.

He told the Chronicle he is able to do this with the help of his suppliers who have sponsored the meals, including the takeaway cartons.