Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Eat Natural recalls fruit and nut bars over salmonella fears

By Chronicle Staff
28th August 2020

Fruit and nut bar brand Eat Natural is recalling some of its products over concerns they may contain traces of salmonella.

The Environmental Agency said importers and retailers in Gibraltar had been notified and that the step was precautionary.

“No out break of salmonella has been identified in Gibraltar,” the agency said in a statement.

The products affected are the brand’s Brazil nut and sultana with peanuts and almonds bars.

“Eat Natural have decided to withdraw and recall this product due to the possible presence of salmonella, originating from a third-party supply of ingredient,” the Environmental Agency said.

“Salmonella symptoms usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.”

“The recall does not affect any other products from their brand.”

“Importers have been notified and sellers contacted who should have already removed the affected product from sale which will subsequently be destroyed.”

“Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products in Gibraltar.”

Shoppers are advised not to eat the products in question and instead check the ‘best before’ dates and return the bars to the store of purchase for a full refund.

The bars that are affected weigh 35g and 50g and are also some multipacks, including the 4 x 35g packs, 3 x 50g packs, the 12 x 50g counter packs and 20 x 50g assorted mix pack.

The best before end dates shoppers need to look out for are August, September, October, November and December 2020 and January, February, March, April, May and June 2021.

Most Read

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

UK ‘better understands’ virus data in Gibraltar, CM says as Germany describes Rock a ‘risk area’ for Covid-19

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Local News

UK keeps Gibraltar on travel corridors list

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Local News

RGP seeks to identify jet ski rider

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Local News

Govt to further tighten Covid-19 measures as cases rise

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP seeks to identify jet ski rider

27th August 2020

Local News
Govt publishes guidelines for return to school

27th August 2020

Local News
Govt working on guidance for children with Covid symptoms

27th August 2020

Local News
GSD shrugs off Govt’s ‘laughable’ response to Opposition concerns over Licudi resignation

27th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020