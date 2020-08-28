Eat Natural recalls fruit and nut bars over salmonella fears

Fruit and nut bar brand Eat Natural is recalling some of its products over concerns they may contain traces of salmonella.

The Environmental Agency said importers and retailers in Gibraltar had been notified and that the step was precautionary.

“No out break of salmonella has been identified in Gibraltar,” the agency said in a statement.

The products affected are the brand’s Brazil nut and sultana with peanuts and almonds bars.

“Eat Natural have decided to withdraw and recall this product due to the possible presence of salmonella, originating from a third-party supply of ingredient,” the Environmental Agency said.

“Salmonella symptoms usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.”

“The recall does not affect any other products from their brand.”

“Importers have been notified and sellers contacted who should have already removed the affected product from sale which will subsequently be destroyed.”

“Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products in Gibraltar.”

Shoppers are advised not to eat the products in question and instead check the ‘best before’ dates and return the bars to the store of purchase for a full refund.

The bars that are affected weigh 35g and 50g and are also some multipacks, including the 4 x 35g packs, 3 x 50g packs, the 12 x 50g counter packs and 20 x 50g assorted mix pack.

The best before end dates shoppers need to look out for are August, September, October, November and December 2020 and January, February, March, April, May and June 2021.