Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Ebike-Gibraltar wins top prize at Gibraltar Sustainable Business Awards

By Eyleen Gomez
11th October 2024

Ebike-Gibraltar recently won The Nautilus Project’s Gibraltar Sustainable Business Awards 2024, with MHBland in second place and ISOLAS third.

Stuart Hedley from EBike-Gibraltar said he has been working towards entering the Sustainability Awards for a number of years, stating it is “a fantastic event which helps galvanise the business community to expend energy on what we believe is the responsibility of all companies: to explore and introduce business practises which reduce their carbon footprint and make them as sustainable as possible.”

“We are most grateful to Lewis, Mel and the team at TNP for creating this event and helping companies focus on the process of addressing their contribution to the climate catastrophe.”

“It is extremely pleasing to see TNP are supported in this venture by the GFSB which indicates how important the issue of sustainability has become in Gibraltar.”

“Being awarded first prize in 2024 is an exceptional honour. Our hope is that winning this award demonstrates that sustainability and success can be inextricably linked,” he added.

The Nautilus Project recently held their 6th consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards in collaboration with the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses. The theme for this year was 'Planet Ocean, Tides Are Changing' and those present celebrated Energy Efficiency Day.

“This year’s 15 finalists are a true testament to the diverse representation of how the Gibraltarian community is engaging with our environment,” said a spokesperson for TNP.

“Nothing short of inspiring to witness the multifariousness at the awards ceremony.”

Winning the Award For Innovation was In2Adventures.

Energy Vision Group won the Sustainability Vision Award, while Playtech won the
Green Business Leaders Award.

Winning the Daring To Be Greener prize was the Gibraltar Horticultural Society and the Energy Efficiency Award was won by Metalrok Ltd.

The Gibraltar Canoeing Association won the Nature Conservation Award and Youth.gi were crowned Sustainability Team Of The Year.

The Sustainability Influencers Award was won by AMA Group and Backing The Planet took the Environmental Stewardship Award.

Eco Décor won the Sustainable Creations Award and Acquarius were deemed the Sustainable Rising Star Award.

The Green Product Award was awarded to Green Wave.

