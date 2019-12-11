Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Dec, 2019

Ed Sheeran named number one artist of the decade

Nic Minns/PA Wire

By Press Association
11th December 2019

By Laura Harding, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Ed Sheeran has been named the number one artist of the decade by the Official Charts Company.

The singer-songwriter has 12 number ones across the official singles and albums chart between 2010 and 2019, more than any other artist

He has also spent the most weeks at number one across both charts over the last decade, at 79 weeks.

He has become the third recipient of the official record breaker award from the Official Charts Company, after Justin Bieber, who became the first act in history to hold all top three positions in the singles chart simultaneously, and Sir Paul McCartney, who was honoured as the biggest albums act of all time, with 22 number ones across his career.

Sheeran's 2017 hit Shape Of You was named the biggest song of the decade, which spent 14 weeks at number one and amassed more than 4.5 million chart sales.

It is one of three Sheeran songs in the top five biggest sellers of the decade.

It beat Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk, which came second, and Sheeran's own track Thinking Out Loud, which came third.

Despacito (remix) by Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber is in fourth place and Sheeran's Perfect came fifth.

Sheeran said: "Thank you to everyone who's supported me over the past ten years, especially my amazing fans. Here's to the next ten."

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, comments: "Ed truly has dominated this decade and is a worthy recipient of this amazing new award.

"At the start of the decade, he was a little-known (albeit highly rated) young 18-year-old lad from Suffolk - but his catalogue of achievements since then are genuinely remarkable.

"Today, he is firmly established among the highest level of global music superstars."

Adele's album 21 was the biggest selling album of the decade, followed by her record 25, both trumped Sheeran's x and Divide, and Michel Buble's Christmas.

The top ten biggest songs of the decade, according to the Official Charts Company, are:

Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars

Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

Despacito (remix) - Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

Perfect - Ed Sheeran

One Dance - Drake ft Wizkid & Kyla

Happy - Pharrell Williams

All Of Me - John Legend

Sorry - Justin Biebe

Rather Be - Clean Bandid

The top ten albums of the decade are:

21 - Adele

25- Adele

x - Ed Sheeran

Divide - Ed Sheeran

Christmas - Michael Buble

In The Lonely Hour - Sam Smith

+ - Ed Sheeran

Our Version Of Events - Emeli Sande

Progress - Take That

The Greatest Showman - Motion picture cast recording

