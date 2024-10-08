Edith Dawson bequeaths £68,679 to Cancer Relief Gibraltar

A charitable donation of £68,679 has been left to Cancer Relief by the late Edith Dawson in her will.

To commemorate Edith’s contribution, Cancer Relief plans to add her name to their newly created Legacy Commemoration Wall in the Centre’s Tranquillity Garden.

Cancer Relief, which provides essential clinical and holistic care services to those affected by cancer in Gibraltar, said it has been greatly bolstered by Edith’s generosity.

The donation was presented to the Charity’s Chairperson, Marisa Desoiza in the presence of Cancer Relief’s CEO Gráinne McKenna, and Treasurer and Trustee Geoff Harding.

“We knew that Edith was a hugely generous, determined, and charismatic woman, but we simply could not believe the news when we heard it,” Ms McKenna said.

“She has left a breath-taking legacy for all the charities she chose to support in this way. We are so humbled and grateful to be one of them and proud that she trusted us to honour her memory in this way.”

Cancer Relief requires over £500,000 annually to maintain its wide range of free services for cancer patients and their families.

Edith’s donation will go a long way in alleviating the financial pressures the charity faces each year.

“This donation will substantially ease the pressure on the charity, ensuring that we can continue to offer our services free of charge to those who rely on them,” she added.

Edith’s bequest will be used to support Cancer Relief’s services.

These include specialised cancer nurse support, complementary therapies, group support days, hair loss services, physical therapy, counselling, equipment loans, financial assistance, and bereavement support.

A statement from Cancer Relief added that Edith herself had benefited from many of these services during her battle with cancer, making this donation particularly meaningful.

“The funds will go directly towards continuing to provide the wide array of services that Edith appreciated, helping others in their own cancer journeys,” Ms McKenna said.

Cancer Relief plays an integral role in the lives of around 500 individuals in Gibraltar each year, providing support not just to those diagnosed with cancer, but also to their loved ones.

“We are here for those affected by cancer every step of the way, from diagnosis, through treatment, recovery, and beyond,” Ms McKenna said.

“Our services help individuals live their lives well, despite the challenges they face, and are tailored to meet their specific needs.”

“This will be a lasting tribute to Edith’s generosity, ensuring that her name and her legacy continue to inspire us for years to come.”

Ms Desoiza added that Cancer Relief is always looking for support from the community.

Additionally, those affected by cancer who need someone to talk to can reach out via email or phone to access the charity’s services.

Volunteering is another vital way to support Cancer Relief.

“We are always looking for enthusiastic people to join our amazing volunteering team. Our volunteers are the heart of Cancer Relief, and we could not operate without them,” Ms McKenna said.

Donations can be made via the Cancer Relief website, and anyone wishing to learn more about the charity can visit www.cancerrelief.gi or email info@cancerrelief.gi.