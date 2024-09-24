Edith Dawson bequeaths £68,679 to Little Smiles Charity

A charitable donation of £68,679 has been left to Little Smiles by the late Edith Dawson in her will.

The donation was presented to the charity last Thursday by the executors of her will; her close friend Douglas Vickers and Charles Gomez, and her solicitor Daniel Benyunes.

The donation was presented to Lesley Chadwick, Chair of Little Smiles Charity, and her son, Alfee Chadwick, who also represents the charity, at the offices of Charles Gomez & Co.

In memory of Edith, the charity plans to install a plaque at St Martin’s School as a gesture of gratitude and appreciation.

Little Smiles was founded to support the children of St Martins School, with the charity’s mission not just about providing resources but also about caring and supporting the children in a holistic way.

Little Smiles provides support to the staff, administration, and students at St Martin’s School.

The charity intends to use the money for several projects and acquisitions such as sensory and educational tools that will benefit the school and its students.

Among the planned purchases is a ceiling-mounted interactive floor projector, which will allow students, regardless of their abilities, to control and interact independently with moving images, stimulating creativity and imagination.

Lesley Chadwick, Chair of Little Smiles, said: "The resources we are planning to acquire will focus on educational and sensory intervention.”

“Neurodiverse children particularly benefit from interactive learning, and the items we’ll be providing will help teachers and learning support assistants tailor education to each child’s needs.”

“With modern technology, there are now joyful and alternative ways for children to absorb knowledge, which makes learning more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

"We work hard to ensure that St Martin’s School always has the resources it needs.”

“Edith’s generous donation puts us in a wonderful position to provide additional experiences for the students—experiences that every child can enjoy and benefit from. The interactive projector is just one example of how we can enhance their daily lives."

"The excitement when we first heard the news was unbelievable, I had to confirm it multiple times because it was hard to believe.”

“Edith Dawson was such an inspirational, generous, and strong-minded woman. We are incredibly grateful to be part of her legacy."

“We’re all in this together," Lesley added.

"Our goal is to ensure happiness and contentment for the students, and Edith’s donation is helping us achieve that."

The charity is always open to further donations and support, with anyone willing to contribute being asked to contact them directly.

The generous donation from Edith Dawson will have a lasting impact on the students of St Martin’s School, ensuring they receive the support they need for years to come, it said.

EADIE

Edith ‘Eadie’ Dawson was born in the Northern English town of Oldham in Lancashire on December 16, 1937. After an intense and varied career, including in the hotel and catering trade, she moved to Gibraltar some years ago with her late partner of 60 years, Clifford Wrigley.

As befits her notoriously gregarious personality, Eadie soon became an active and interested member of the community in Gibraltar. She maintained a spirited lifestyle and enjoyed socialising here where she attracted a large circle of friends from all walks of life.

Many will remember her from her walks, and in recent times, mobility scooter rides up and down Main Street and Ocean Village. She knew everyone by name, and everyone knew her.

Among her most endearing traits was a slightly mischievous sense of humour which always left the people who met her in her travels feeling lighter and brighter.

For some years before her death last December, Eadie fought a brave battle against cancer and this earned her an even wider circle of friends in the medical and care professions.

Eadie was careful to ensure that upon her death, she left funds for a number of charities in Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.