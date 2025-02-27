eGov platform maintenance scheduled for Friday

The Government's eGov platform and mobile app will be temporarily unavailable for essential maintenance on Friday, February 28, from 9am, with alternative assistance available at the Customer Care Hub and via live chat.

The duration of the works is envisaged to take a few hours to complete. The Government apologises for any inconvenience to the public.

The Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street is open from 8am to 2:30pm for walk-in assistance with all enquiries. Alternatively, the public can contact the live chat team on: support@egov.gi.