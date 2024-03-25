Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Eight arrests in two knife crime incidents

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2024

The RGP arrested eight individuals in recent days in connection with two separate knife crime incidents.

The first incident involved a local juvenile who was arrested on suspicion of intentional harassment, causing alarm or distress through racially aggravated comments, carrying an offensive weapon in a public place and common assault.

A spokesman for the RGP said the juvenile allegedly threatened two boys with a fishing knife and assaulted one of the boys.

The juvenile is also alleged to have made racially aggravated comments to one of the boys and the boy’s father.

The juvenile was later arrested while attending school.

In a separate incident, seven men were arrested after reports of a fight in Glacis Estate on Friday.

Upon arrival officers observed several men leaving the area

One man alleged that it had been a disturbance between two families and reported that he had been threatened by a group of men who were armed with knives and knuckle-dusters.

In an immediate search of the area, officers found a knife and a knuckleduster.

During the course of the evening, officers were able to trace and to arrest seven local men aged 43, 43, 26, 23, 20, 19 and 18, were each arrested on suspicion of violent conduct. 

One of the 43 year-olds was also arrested on the strength of warrants issued by the Magistrates’ Court.

They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

