Eight injured and seven arrested after early morning brawl

Seven police officers and a member of the public were injured on Friday during a fight in Ocean Village that resulted in seven military personnel arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The incident happened just before 4am, after the RGP Control Room received a report of a large group of males fighting outside the Ocean Village Gym.

On police arrival, seven serving members of the military aged between 20 and 42 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

During the incident, seven RGP officers and one member of the public were injured, resulting in some of the men being further arrested.

The Response Team officers were required to use captor spray, baton tactics and unarmed defence tactics.

The Royal Gibraltar Police officers were also assisted by officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police.

The seven men arrested remain in police custody at New Mole House.

An RGP spokesman said: “We are aware that a number of people witnessed this incident and some recorded video footage using their mobile phones.”

“We would like to speak to any witnesses as this information will help with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the RGP Control Room on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report-online