Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Eight soldiers complete CIC training

From Left Ptes, Bond, Sharpe, Birkett, Nacimiento, Buchanan and Boydon

By Chronicle Staff
21st August 2020

Soldiers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) recently completed the basic Combat Infantrymen Course in the UK.

The six-month course was delivered to the eight soldiers in Catterick, is gradual in nature and teaches recruits how to be an effective infantry soldier.

Based around the pillars of teamwork, fitness and discipline, the course is a testing time for the soldiers, said a statement from the RGP.

“They are faced with a number of challenges which they have to successfully overcome. Most notably is the infamous bayonet training element which is physically demanding and conducted whilst the recruits are fatigued; it is an event which all Infantry soldiers will remember for the rest of their lives,” the statement added.

When asked what motivated these young men to join the Regiment Pte Birkett said, “desire to commit to a respectable career as well as serving his country but most importantly, to make his parents proud”.

The troops are now looking forward to joining the remainder of I Company when they return from a period of leave.

