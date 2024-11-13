El Kasbah charity event raises £1,154 for Calpe House

A lively charity event at El Kasbah raised £1,154.80 for Calpe House through an evening of food, lively conversation, and raffles, culminating in a formal cheque presentation to support the charity's mission of aiding patients and families in London.

A few weeks ago, El Kasbah on Castle Street hosted an evening organised by owner Lauren Linares, Michelle Rugeroni ("the Rouge"), and Kenneth Cardona from GBC’s City Pulse show, the "Tertulia" held in front of a live audience to support Calpe House.

The sold-out evening featured a three-course meal with wine donated by Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, with all proceeds going to the charity.

“The "Tertulia" offered a dynamic and unfiltered conversation between the two presenters, who engaged in heated discussions about local happenings and humorous anecdotes, even encouraging audience participation,” said a statement from organisers.

“Touted as the "Live, Uncensored version" of City Pulse, the evening allowed Cardona to surprise everyone with his typical spontaneity, often stirring the room into fits of laughter and gasps.”

“Rouge tried to get a word or two in and asked the quirkiest questions. The lively atmosphere of El Kasbah, with its excellent acoustics, amplified the evening's energy.”

Adding to the night’s success, a raffle with prizes donated by Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, El Kasbah, and Marble Arc helped raise £1,154.80 for Calpe House.

“The event's spirit of fun and community was highlighted by the generosity of the sponsors, the quality of food, and the laughter shared among guests. A night many would remember fondly,” the statement added.

A few days later, at the City Hall, the cheque was formally presented to Albert Poggio, Executive Chairman of Calpe House. Expressing his gratitude, Mr Poggio acknowledged the vital support Calpe House has provided to over 11,000 patients and their families, offering a "home away from home" in London.

The funds, he noted, would greatly benefit the charity’s mission.