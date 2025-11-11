Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

El Martillo Ltd install nine new defibrillators across Gib

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2025

Nine news defibrillators have been installed across the Rock by El Martillo Limited, reinforcing the company’s commitment to community safety, public health, and social responsibility.

In a statement from the company, it said that the initiative forms part of its wider mission to invest in life-saving community infrastructure and to strengthen Gibraltar’s capacity to respond effectively to medical emergencies.

By ensuring defibrillators are easily accessible in key public areas, the company aims to make Gibraltar a healthier and more resilient community, said the statement.

David Tapiero, CEO of El Martillo Limited, said:“We are delighted to have completed the installation of nine new defibrillators across Gibraltar. This initiative reflects our belief that businesses have a responsibility not only to operate safely but to actively contribute to the well-being of the communities in which they work. The recent and successful use of the defibrillator at the Hebrew Primary School which helped save a life, proves the real and immediate value of these investments.”

“We hope that, through projects like this, we can make a real difference—helping to create a Gibraltar that is better prepared, better protected, and more united in safeguarding one another.”

The new defibrillators have been strategically located to ensure maximum accessibility in high-traffic or community-focused areas. Units can be found at:
6-8 Library Street
9 North Mole
66-67 New Harbours
4 Flint Road
Devils Tower Road
20 Catalan Bay Road
Two units at Europa Advanced Road
Governors Cottage

Most Read

Local News

Villa Vieja Revisited: Gibraltar’s True Origins May Lie Elsewhere

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Local News

Census shows increase of nearly 3000 homes in a decade

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Local News

Mini Urban Forest set to launch at Landport

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Brexit

Treaty text progressing ‘with care and determination, CM says as Cooper and Albares meet in London 

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Sustainable Buildings Group marks two years of progress

10th November 2025

Local News
Mini Urban Forest set to launch at Landport

10th November 2025

Local News
Cortes represents Gibraltar at Remembrance service in Tangier

10th November 2025

Local News
Ministers attend GastroClub Empresarial event in Malaga

10th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025