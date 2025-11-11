El Martillo Ltd install nine new defibrillators across Gib
Nine news defibrillators have been installed across the Rock by El Martillo Limited, reinforcing the company’s commitment to community safety, public health, and social responsibility.
In a statement from the company, it said that the initiative forms part of its wider mission to invest in life-saving community infrastructure and to strengthen Gibraltar’s capacity to respond effectively to medical emergencies.
By ensuring defibrillators are easily accessible in key public areas, the company aims to make Gibraltar a healthier and more resilient community, said the statement.
David Tapiero, CEO of El Martillo Limited, said:“We are delighted to have completed the installation of nine new defibrillators across Gibraltar. This initiative reflects our belief that businesses have a responsibility not only to operate safely but to actively contribute to the well-being of the communities in which they work. The recent and successful use of the defibrillator at the Hebrew Primary School which helped save a life, proves the real and immediate value of these investments.”
“We hope that, through projects like this, we can make a real difference—helping to create a Gibraltar that is better prepared, better protected, and more united in safeguarding one another.”
The new defibrillators have been strategically located to ensure maximum accessibility in high-traffic or community-focused areas. Units can be found at:
6-8 Library Street
9 North Mole
66-67 New Harbours
4 Flint Road
Devils Tower Road
20 Catalan Bay Road
Two units at Europa Advanced Road
Governors Cottage