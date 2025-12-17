Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

El Proceso de la Memoria cyanotype exhibition and workshop part of KITCHEN Takeover

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2025

KITCHEN Studios is presenting El Proceso de la Memoria, a cyanotype exhibition by artist Naomi Duarte, as part of the KITCHEN Takeover programme marking the 10th anniversary of GEMA Art Gallery, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The exhibition explores the relationship between personal memory, collective history and material process through the cyanotype photographic method, drawing on personal family archives and images connected to Gibraltar’s history.

Ms Duarte uses cyanotype as both a technical and conceptual medium, with the light, time and chemical reactions involved in the process described as a metaphor for memory, shaped through exposure, altered through repetition and marked by absence. The works have been produced through experimentation on a range of surfaces and everyday objects, allowing materiality to influence how images are formed, degraded and read.

By revisiting private and public histories, the exhibition invites reflection on how narratives are inherited, obscured and reinterpreted.

Alongside the exhibition, Naomi Duarte will lead a cyanotype workshop on Thursday December 18, offering participants an introduction to the process and encouraging hands-on experimentation with found images, objects and alternative materials. Organisers say the workshop will mirror the exhibition’s ethos as slow, tactile and process-led, with an emphasis on exploration over perfection.

More information and booking is available at gibkitchen.com.

