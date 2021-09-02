Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Sep, 2021

Eleven migrants rescued at sea

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2021

Eleven migrants were rescued at sea on Wednesday in two separate incidents, the Royal Gibraltar Police said.

In the first incident, a police launch was despatched one mile south of Europa Point after officers received information of a small boat in the area.

Police, accompanied by vessels from the Gibraltar Defence Police and HM Customs, located a small rigid-hulled dinghy carrying eight Moroccan males.

The males were taken to the RGP Marine Base where they were checked by paramedics and arrested on suspicion of being non-Gibraltarians in Gibraltar without any valid permit or certificates.

They were then taken to New Mole House police station, where they remain in custody pending a court appearance.

Later on Wednesday, at about 12.35pm, a kayak carrying three further males was also intercepted by RGP Marine Section about half a mile from Europa Point.

The males were also checked by ambulance staff once on land and arrested for the same offence.

They too were taken to New Mole House pending a court appearance.

