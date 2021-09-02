Eleven migrants rescued at sea

Eleven migrants were rescued at sea on Wednesday in two separate incidents, the Royal Gibraltar Police said.

In the first incident, a police launch was despatched one mile south of Europa Point after officers received information of a small boat in the area.

Police, accompanied by vessels from the Gibraltar Defence Police and HM Customs, located a small rigid-hulled dinghy carrying eight Moroccan males.

The males were taken to the RGP Marine Base where they were checked by paramedics and arrested on suspicion of being non-Gibraltarians in Gibraltar without any valid permit or certificates.

They were then taken to New Mole House police station, where they remain in custody pending a court appearance.

Later on Wednesday, at about 12.35pm, a kayak carrying three further males was also intercepted by RGP Marine Section about half a mile from Europa Point.

The males were also checked by ambulance staff once on land and arrested for the same offence.

They too were taken to New Mole House pending a court appearance.