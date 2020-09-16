Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Eliott’s Gold: A fitting postscript to the standard histories of the Great Siege

By Alice Mascarenhas
16th September 2020

As a former banker Roy Clinton confesses it was the monetary aspect of the story of ‘Eliott’s Gold’, the title and subject of his first published book launched today at the offices of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, which intrigued him enough to research it thoroughly. It was, he points out, a combination of curiosity, his...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for new Queensway park

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Features

A tour of the World War II tunnels

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Local News

Environment protection unit launches investigation into Macaque video

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Boca show they are aiming for better finish than last season

15th September 2020

Local News
St Bernard’s pupils return to school after ‘smooth and effective’ response to virus cases

15th September 2020

Local News
Eight non-residents positive in past fortnight, as testing tops the 40,000 mark

15th September 2020

Local News
Former Australian Foreign Minister to assist Gibraltar in trade talks

15th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020