Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Eliott’s Gold: An extraordinary book on a new unknown episode of local history

Johnny Bugeja

By Alice Mascarenhas
16th September 2020

Heritage Minister Professor John Cortes has described the latest book on Gibraltar ‘Eliott’s Gold’ by Roy Clinton as an extraordinary book which delves into a new episode of local history which if he had not researched would have remained unknown. Published by Two Pillars Press it tells the story of how General Eliott whilst Governor...

