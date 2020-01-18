Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 18th Jan, 2020

Elsie, the golden voice of Los Romanceros

By Alice Mascarenhas
18th January 2020

I have spoken of my musical influences from the past growing up and listening to my parents singing zarzuelas and the music from Radio Gibraltar that would often carry the music and songs of Gibraltarian singers and groups – mainly live performances. There are songs that are constant reminders of my childhood. Bands, groups and...

