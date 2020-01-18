Elsie, the golden voice of Los Romanceros
I have spoken of my musical influences from the past growing up and listening to my parents singing zarzuelas and the music from Radio Gibraltar that would often carry the music and songs of Gibraltarian singers and groups – mainly live performances. There are songs that are constant reminders of my childhood. Bands, groups and...
