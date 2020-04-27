Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Apr, 2020

Local News

Emergency medical transfer for sick ship crewman

By Chronicle Staff
27th April 2020

A crew member on a cargo ship was allowed to disembark for urgent medical care on Saturday, though not related in any way to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The crewman on the Liberian-flag bulk carrier had a severe medical condition that required urgent medical attention, the Gibraltar Port Authority said in a statement.

“The Gibraltar Port Authority, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Ambulance Service and the Gibraltar College Clinic, deployed the port launch Admiral Rooke with paramedics and a doctor to board the Captain Tassos D and perform the necessary checks and prepare the crew member to disembark from the vessel,” the statement said.

“The Gibraltar Port Authority wishes to stress that this crew member had no Covid-19 symptoms. Nevertheless, all precautions and checks were made prior to the crew member being safely disembarked from the vessel and transferred to St Bernard’s Hospital for further medical examination.”

