Emergency or critical national infrastructure works allowed to continue

The Gibraltar Government has legislated to close down all construction sites and sites used for shipbuilding and repair, bar emergency or critical works.

The law permits the Chief Technical Officer to allow a site to remain open under certain circumstances or if there is an emergency that requires certain works to go ahead, the government said.

This means that any works related to the Covid-19 pandemic have been authorized to proceed.

“Other examples are any works related to critical national infrastructure or works which needed to be completed where not doing so would have safety implications,” the government said.

“It is important to understand that this restriction is a public health measure which is designed to control the influx of persons into, and their movement around, Gibraltar in order to reduce the potential spread of Covid-19.”

“This policy has already led to a sharp reduction in the number of persons coming into Gibraltar each day.”

The government added that requests for small projects, such as for home improvements, will not generally be approved as many involve small contractors who tend to employ workers who are not permanently based in Gibraltar.

“In general, the CTO’s exemption certificates are for projects where the workforce is permanently based in Gibraltar,” the government said.

“Where this is not possible, strict conditions have been set on the movement of construction workers who are not resident in Gibraltar.”