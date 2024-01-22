Empowering women and youth in Gibraltar's financial sectors

By Nigel Feetham, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry

As Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, my commitment to diversity and inclusion remains at the forefront of our initiatives.

Recent developments reflect not just progress but an important step forward in how we approach leadership and opportunities within our Ministry and the local financial sectors in particular.

In the search for the Senior Executive/FCD roles, we received 12 applications, yet only one from a woman.

This perhaps highlighted a perceived barrier that we are determined to overcome.

The appointment of Emma, a dynamic professional at the age of 33, is a testament to our dedication to breaking down gender and age-related barriers.

She emerged as the candidate of choice for the job following a rigorous selection process.

Emma's role is not just about filling a position; it's about fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of gender or age, believes in their potential to succeed based on merit.

There are now two Gibraltar Finance senior positions within my Ministry and a female occupies one.

Furthermore, my recent appointment of Valerie Holiday as a new member of the FSC DMC is another addition to our commitment to diversity.

Valerie brings a huge wealth of experience as a leading financial services professional of 29 years, and her inclusion is a step forward in ensuring that women have a prominent voice in crucial decision-making processes.

She will also serve as an excellent role model for our young professionals.

In our ongoing promotional campaign to increase awareness about job opportunities within the finance sectors, we continue to shine a spotlight on women and young talents.

Young Marta Capurro has shared publicly insightful perspectives on the benefits of a career in financial services, contributing to dispelling stereotypes and showcasing the valuable insights that women, and in her case, young people, bring to these roles.

Elsa Parody, a young and bright talent, has beautifully articulated her experiences and learnings through active participation in various of my Ministry-hosted events.

Her words stand as a beacon, inspiring our youth to explore the exciting possibilities in the financial sectors better than I ever could.

We will be pushing out more of these video initiatives shortly.

Since assuming office, I have also actively engaged in an outreach program, connecting with and visiting numerous local firms in the financial sectors at their invitation.

This initiative is a testament to our Government's unwavering commitment to inclusion and support for our young people.

Throughout these visits, I prioritised direct conversations with staff members of all ages on a one-to-one basis, ensuring a personal touch.

And on each occasion I asked the question, ‘what is your business doing to employ and support young people’?

Among those I had the privilege of interacting with are promising young talents including Eliza Triay and Jamie Wright, among many others.

Within my Ministry, I am proud to note that 63% of the staff are women and many are young, a statistic that predates my tenure but underscores the importance we place on diversity.

While I can't claim credit for these existing numbers, I am committed to maintaining this representation.

Going forward, we will also continue to actively consider and promote women to other senior positions based on merit, ensuring that our Ministry reflects the diverse and inclusive Gibraltar we aim to build.

Whilst we should celebrate these initiatives, we understand that there is always more to be done.

Our commitment to fostering diversity and empowering young people remains strong.

We will continue to challenge stereotypes, open doors for new talent, and build a meritorious Gibraltar where everyone and irrespective of gender or age, has the opportunity to thrive.

Together, we can do so much for Gibraltar.