Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Empty stomachs lead to poor decisions, research says

By Press Association
16th September 2019

By Conor Riordan, PA Scotland
Page 1: 11:14

Making important decisions on an empty stomach can lead to poor choices, according to new research.

Scientists at the University of Dundee found that hunger significantly altered people's decision-making, making them impatient and more likely to settle for a small reward that arrives sooner than a larger one promised at a later date.

The research suggests being hungry actually changes preferences for rewards entirely unrelated to food and may carry over into other kinds of decisions, such as financial or interpersonal ones.

Benjamin Vincent, who carried out the study, believes it is important that people know an empty stomach might affect their preferences and there is also a danger those in poverty may make decisions that entrench their situation.

Dr Vincent added: "This is an aspect of human behaviour which could potentially be exploited by marketers, so people need to know their preferences may change when hungry.

"People generally know that when they are hungry they shouldn't really go food shopping because they are more likely to make choices that are either unhealthy or indulgent.

"Our research suggests this could have an impact on other kinds of decisions as well.

"Say you were going to speak with a pensions or mortgage adviser - doing so while hungry might make you care a bit more about immediate gratification at the expense of a potentially more rosy future.

"This work fits into a larger effort in psychology and behavioural economics to map the factors that influence our decision-making.

"This potentially empowers people as they may foresee and mitigate the effects of hunger, for example, that might bias their decision making away from their long-term goals."

A group of 50 participants were tested twice for the study - once when they had eaten normally and once having not eaten anything that day.

When hungry, people expressed a stronger preference for smaller hypothetical rewards to be given immediately rather than larger ones that would arrive later.

Researchers noted that if you offer people a reward now or double that reward in the future, they were normally willing to wait for 35 days to double the reward, but when hungry this plummeted to three days.

The study is published in the latest edition of the journal Psychonomic Bulletin and Review.

Most Read

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

RGP cooperates with Guardia Civil in crackdown on major drug smuggling gang

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

The Mount to become public open leisure area

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Local News

Plans announced for another two new schools

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Textbooks will be obsolete by 2025 - poll

16th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Banksy's artwork depicting MPs as chimps to go up for auction

16th September 2019

Brexit
Border checks may be needed in event of no-deal Brexit - Varadkar

13th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Domestic violence killings in UK hit five-year high

13th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019