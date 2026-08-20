Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Enforcement leads to drop in incidents involving foreign taxis

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2026

Enforcement action against foreign-registered taxis operating unlawfully in Gibraltar has led to a marked fall in reported incidents, with 10 fixed penalty notices issued to date, the Gibraltar Government said.

The Ministry of Transport and the Royal Gibraltar Police have been carrying out sustained enforcement against foreign-registered taxis found carrying passengers into Gibraltar in breach of public service vehicle licensing requirements.

Under the Transport Act 1998 and the Transport Regulations 2000, only vehicles licensed by the Transport Commission may carry passengers for hire or reward within Gibraltar.

Foreign-registered taxis and private hire vehicles are not licensed to provide those services in Gibraltar.

The Government said many other drivers had also been instructed to leave Gibraltar as part of the enforcement action.

It said the treaty did not allow services to be transferred across the frontier and added that this would be enforced across all services, not just taxis.

As a result of the measures, Uber no longer offers trips terminating in Gibraltar, the Government said.

The platform’s geolocation system now ends permitted trips at the border, meaning passengers cannot arrange a ride into Gibraltar and drivers cannot accept or complete fares into Gibraltar.

Passengers travelling from Spain are instead directed to complete their journey on foot through the frontier and use a licensed Gibraltar taxi or bus service on arrival.

The Ministry of Transport said there had been a significant reduction in reports of foreign taxis entering Gibraltar and picking up passengers since the measures were introduced.

Enforcement and monitoring at the frontier will continue.

Members of the public and licensed drivers have been encouraged to report suspected unlawful operations to the RGP or the Ministry of Transport.

Most Read

Local News

Full plans submitted for four Europort seafront townhouses 

Thu 20th Aug, 2026

Local News

Europort submits full plans for commercial units, cycle lane and greener public realm 

Thu 20th Aug, 2026

Local News

Bland Group to sell Blands Travel as it focuses on tech and security

Thu 20th Aug, 2026

Local News

Man jailed for child sex offences renews bid to appeal sentence after initial refusal 

Wed 19th Aug, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Schools celebrate 98% GCSE and Level 2 pass rate 

20th August 2026

Local News
Gibraltar to host international premiere of Neanderthal documentary

20th August 2026

Local News
Europort submits full plans for commercial units, cycle lane and greener public realm 

20th August 2026

Local News
Full plans submitted for four Europort seafront townhouses 

20th August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026