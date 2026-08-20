Gibraltar to host international premiere of Neanderthal documentary

The Gibraltar National Museum will host the international premiere of The Last Traces of The Neanderthal, a documentary exploring the role played by the coastal environments of southern Iberia, including Gibraltar, in Neanderthal survival.

The premiere, organised in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services, will take place on September 2 at 6.30pm and will bring together scientists, cultural representatives and invited guests for a red-carpet event.

The documentary was originally produced in Spanish and was premiered earlier this year in the town of Almonte in Huelva, in the heart of the Doñana National Park.

Gibraltar will host the first screening of the English version of the film.

The documentary examines the lives of Neanderthals in southern Europe and challenges long-held assumptions about their way of life.

It features research and discoveries from Gibraltar, mainly from the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as interviews with members of the Gibraltar research team and visual reconstructions.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “Following its successful Spanish premiere earlier this year, Gibraltar has been selected as the location for the documentary's international launch, reinforcing the Rock's status as one of the world's most significant Neanderthal research sites.”

“This work, apart from its scientific excellence, has raised Gibraltar’s profile in the academic world and among the many people interested in the human story globally.”

“This film will go even further, and it is particularly significant that it should be launched here on the Rock of the Neanderthals on this most significant year.”

Free tickets for the premiere will be available from August 24 through Eventbrite.

Further information is available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services Cultural Development Unit on +350 20041839 or development@culture.gov.gi.