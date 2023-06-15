England trip for Laguna Youth Club youngsters

A group of nine youngsters from Laguna Youth Club visited England for a week funded for by the Luce Foundation.

The participants were selected based on their positive participation and good behaviour displayed in the last six months of youth club sessions with many experiencing flying and visiting UK for the very first time.

The first half of the trip took place in an outdoor activity centre in the south of England called Avon Tyrell where the group took part in a variety of both team and individual based activities.

The activities included Zip Wiring, High Ropes, Trust Walks, Adventure Trails, Orienteering and evening camp fires.

“These activities enabled the group to explore the outdoors whilst challenging themselves and promoting team bonding at the same time,” a spokesman for the Gibraltar Youth Service said.

The trip continued on to London with the group being treated to typical sightseeing, navigating the London Underground, a visit to Madame Tussaud’s, Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre and topped off with a visit to Westfield Shopping Centre.

“Overall, the group really benefitted from this once in a lifetime experience with an array of learning outcomes,” the spokesman said.

“They learned to navigate through London, how to work together in a team, problem solving, building resilience, budgeting, how to communicate with peers and the public and experience real city life.”

“The Gibraltar Youth Service would like to thank the Luce Foundation for funding this trip and their continuous support for over twenty years.”

“A special thank you to Paul Williams, a private funder for his kind donation covering the costs of the theatre tickets for the group and to Nicole Jones from the EV Foundation for the generous contribution towards some of the young people in the group.”

“Thank you to Megan’s restaurant for hosting us on our final night in London at no cost.”