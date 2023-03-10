Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Mar, 2023

Local News

Enhanced precautions at Mount Alvernia after 20 Covid-19 cases detected, mostly asymptomatic

Mount Alvernia

By Priya Gulraj
10th March 2023

Some 20 residents in Mount Alvernia have tested positive for Covid-19 this week, with a total of 29 new cases recorded on the Rock.

According to Government statistics published on Friday, 20 cases are in Elderly Residential Services and one person remains in the Covid-19 ward in hospital with the virus.

A spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place confirmed the cases were all at Mount Alvernia and 20 residents were infected.

“There is a very high uptake of vaccine and consequently most cases are asymptomatic or very mild,” the Government spokesperson said.

Visits to the care home have not stopped during this time and a number of steps have been taken in order to stem the spread of the virus.

This includes enhanced deep cleaning, dedicated nursing staff to specific floors, and residents with Covid-19 asked to remain on their respective floors.

Windows have also been kept open and there is an increase of ventilation “as much as it is deemed safe for the residents and due to the ingress of wildlife”, the spokesperson said.

Outbreak meetings are being held with Public Health and Infection Control as per recommendations and instructions, and within the facility there is the use of PPE equipment and symptom control questionnaires.

All members of staff, residents and visitors are also being screened for Covid-19 with Antigen testing.

The use of PPE, a symptom control questionnaire and a surveillance programme form part of current Covid-19 safety protocols across all ERS facilities.

